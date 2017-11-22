'It feels like a miracle,' Wilmington man wakes up from 2-week coma after car crash

Tuesday, he was released from the hospital in what the family is calling a miracle recovery. (SOURCE: Latoya McLaurin)

A Wilmington man experienced an extreme car crash about two months ago, leaving him with head trauma, paralysis, and in a coma for two weeks. (SOURCE: Latoya McLaurin)

Darius Waddell was the passenger in a severe car crash about two months ago, but today he's on the road to recovery.

Police records indicate the car was traveling at 90 miles per hour when the driver had a seizure, causing the car to hit a tree.

"Darius tried to lean from the back up over the SUV seat to take [the driver's] foot off the pedal, but [the driver] was locking up because he was seizing," said Latoya McLaurin, the mother of Waddell's daughter.

Waddell was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The family said doctors didn’t expect him to live but after being in a coma for two weeks, they detected brain activity.

“They came in and say, ‘he has brain activity, we’re gonna do the surgery on his brain, and his spine, and his facial fractures,'" said McLaurin.

After several surgeries, Waddell slowly recovered, before suddenly waking up. “We prayed. We knew that God kept him this long, that he can keep him going," McLaurin explained.

“I remember coming to all my senses. I don’t remember everything...why I got in here," said Waddell.

Conscious, Waddell began physical therapy and rehabilitation in the hospital. After 64 days total, doctors cleared him to go home

Tuesday, he was released from the hospital in what the family is calling a miracle recovery.

Waddell said he feels much better, although he is unable to move his legs and requires a wheelchair to get around.

“I’ve got to work with my legs and get them back… but doctors say I’ll be walking again,” said Waddell.”

“My daughter has been very strong. She loves her daddy, she’s a daddy’s girl,” said McLaurin. “His name is Darius, her name is Legend, and when you see them you say ‘Legendary.’ And this story right here is very legendary.”

