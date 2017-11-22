Man in armed Bladen County standoff facing assault charges

The 20-year-old man detained after an armed standoff with Bladen County authorities is now facing assault charges, according to Major Larry Guyton. (Source: WECT)

The 20-year-old man detained after an armed standoff with Bladen County authorities is now facing assault charges, according to Major Larry Guyton.

Mackenzie Brisson was found safe inside a pickup truck Tuesday evening and taken into custody by SWAT officers ending a six-hour long standoff.

As of Wednesday morning, Brisson was still being evaluated at a local hospital. Guyton said Brisson's family filed involuntary commitment papers for him.

Brisson will be charged with three counts of assault on a government official with a firearm. Those warrants haven't been served yet, since he is still in the hospital, according to Guyton.

The standoff situation began around noon Tuesday when Brisson allegedly opened fire inside his home after getting into an altercation with family members. The family managed to get out the home uninjured.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Brisson broke up with his girlfriend on Monday and was given a prescription medication the same day.

In audio recordings released Wednesday morning, Brisson's mother called 911 and said her son was "high and showing his butt." Brisson can be heard yelling in the background during the phone call.

The dispatcher asked Brisson's mother if he was violent and she responded, "he's getting that way, yeah."

"Does he have access to weapons?" the dispatcher asked.

"Right now, I don't think so," Brisson's mother said.

Approximately five minutes after Brisson's mother alerted 911, an official with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office called her to get more details about what was happening.

"Where's he at now?" the official asked.

"He's in our house with a gun," Brisson's mother said.

"What type of gun?" the official asked.

"I don't know," Brisson's mother added.

The sheriff's office official later asked if Brisson was suffering from any sort of medical history. His mother responded, "he's been struggling with depression."

Deputies responded to the home, located on Paul Brisson Road near NC 410 outside of Dublin, and surrounded the residence. Brisson then fired shots at deputies after they arrived.

Guyton said Brisson ceased gunfire around 12:20 p.m. Law enforcement never returned fire and no one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.