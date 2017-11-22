'He's been struggling with depression': 911 calls reveal tense moments before armed standoff

Sheriff McVicker said the house will need repairs before it can be lived in again. (Source: WECT)

The 20-year-old man detained after an armed standoff with Bladen County authorities is now facing assault charges, according to Major Larry Guyton. (Source: WECT)

Audio recordings released by Bladen County authorities reveal the tense moments that led up to a man barricading himself inside his home and firing gunshots at his family and deputies Tuesday afternoon.

Mackenzie Brisson, 20, was found safe in a pickup truck inside the home's garage Tuesday evening and taken into custody by SWAT officers ending the six-hour long standoff. He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Brisson was charged with three counts of assault on a government official with a firearm. He was booked into the Bladen County Jail Wednesday afternoon under a $1.5 million bond, according to Major Larry Guyton with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Brisson's family filed involuntary commitment papers for him, according to Guyton.

Guyton said he was released from the hospital around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The standoff situation began around noon Tuesday when Brisson allegedly opened fire inside his home — located on Paul Brisson Road near NC 410 outside of Dublin — after getting into an altercation with family members. The family managed to get out the home unharmed.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Brisson broke up with his girlfriend on Monday and was given a prescription medication the same day.

In audio recordings released Wednesday morning, Brisson's mother called 911 and said her son was "high and showing his butt." Brisson can be heard yelling in the background during the phone call.

The dispatcher asked Brisson's mother if he was violent and she responded, "he's getting that way, yeah."

"Does he have access to weapons?" the dispatcher asked.

"Right now, I don't think so," Brisson's mother said.

Approximately five minutes after Brisson's mother alerted 911, an official with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office called her to get more details about what was happening.

"Where's he at now?" the official asked.

"He's in our house with a gun," Brisson's mother said.

"What type of gun?" the official asked.

"I don't know," Brisson's mother added.

The sheriff's office official later asked if Brisson was suffering from any sort of medical history. His mother responded, "he's been struggling with depression."

Deputies responded to the scene and surrounded the residence. Brisson then fired shots at deputies after they arrived. Guyton said Brisson ceased gunfire around 12:20 p.m.

Law enforcement never returned fire and no one was injured during the incident.

According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, he knew when he arrived on the scene that they would need more resources.

“I could tell that it was going to be a long drawn out thing and we didn’t have the resources that we needed so I called Sheriff Wright up in Cumberland County and asked for his assistance and he sent it right away," McVicker explained.

McVicker said the most important thing is that no one, including Brisson, was injured.

"We looked after the public. We tried to make sure everyone in that community was safe. I know most people in that community and I wanted them to be safe and even if you didn’t know them, you wanted them to be safe, but when you do know them it adds a little bit to it. A lot of these people are my church members, and so it was just a different day. But, I’m so thankful our minister there at Singletary [Methodist Church] said a lot of prayers with the family and said a lot of prayers for law enforcement officers and it worked everything worked," McVicker said.

"Regardless of what people think, we do care. If we can go through a situation like this that we hate to go through and nobody is injured, then we have had a good day,” McVicker said.

He said their biggest concern right now is Brisson's health.

"People who make mistakes aren't always bad people. They just make mistakes and so we want to get his welfare and make sure he is squared away," McVicker said.

The home, he said, will have to go through a lot of repairs before anyone lives in it again. He said windows were shattered, and there are gunshot holes in the walls.

The sheriff credits all of the agencies who responded to the standoff for the peaceful ending.

“I don’t think there’s one thing different that I would have done, and I’m not taking any of the credit. Everybody fell in there, and my command staff, I’ve been reading emails that they’ve been sending this morning about the deputies and all commending them on the good job that they did,” he said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Bladen County Sheriff's Office and officers from Columbus and Cumberland counties responded to the incident.

