Yard sales November 25
New Hanover County
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
314 Castle Street, Wilmington
Household goods, pictures and frames, some small furniture items, woman's clothing some luggage and more.
Everything will be priced reasonably.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
412 Wendover Lane, Wilmington
Estate sale with 30 - 40 years of various items for sale.
8 a.m. - ?
3907 Shipyard Boulevard, Wilmington (Cardinal Lanes)
Antiques, furniture, records, toys, tools, plants, collectibles, crafts, clothing, and more.
Pender County
10 a.m. - ?
103 S Cowan Street, Burgaw (Burgaw Library)
The Burgaw Friends of the Library will have an ongoing "Gently Used Holiday Decoration" sale until all items are sold.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Friend's library projects.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
116 Wild Berry Lane, Hampstead
Household goods, Hallmark and other Christmas items,ornaments and snowman collection, Harley accessories, ladies scrubs, books, and toys for sale.
If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now.
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can include your details in today's post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.