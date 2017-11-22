Yard sales November 25

New Hanover County

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

314 Castle Street, Wilmington

Household goods, pictures and frames, some small furniture items, woman's clothing some luggage and more.

Everything will be priced reasonably.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

412 Wendover Lane, Wilmington

Estate sale with 30 - 40 years of various items for sale.

8 a.m. - ?

3907 Shipyard Boulevard, Wilmington (Cardinal Lanes)

Antiques, furniture, records, toys, tools, plants, collectibles, crafts, clothing, and more.

Pender County

10 a.m. - ?

103 S Cowan Street, Burgaw (Burgaw Library)

The Burgaw Friends of the Library will have an ongoing "Gently Used Holiday Decoration" sale until all items are sold.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Friend's library projects.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

116 Wild Berry Lane, Hampstead

Household goods, Hallmark and other Christmas items,ornaments and snowman collection, Harley accessories, ladies scrubs, books, and toys for sale.

