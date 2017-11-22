Former Seahawk head coach Adell Harris starting new chapter of her life

For former UNCW women’s basketball coach Adell Harris, basketball had been a way of life since she was 8 years old.

The High Point native was a standout player at T.W. Andrews High School, and earned a full scholarship to play at Wake Forest University.

When her playing career was over, she started coaching, taking head coaching jobs at Tusculum and UNCW.

“That round ball created a life for me that the ROI (return of investment) I can’t put into words,” Harris said.

But in April 2017, something changed.

“Life should flow like water,” Harris said. “It should feel like that internally and so, this year I got really sick physically. Mentally I wasn’t right, waking up very lightheaded, and very not myself. When the season ended in March, I didn’t come to the office for about five weeks, and I didn’t miss it for one day.”

Harris resigned from UNCW following five seasons on the bench. The move was a shock to some because she still had one year remaining on her contract, but she had made up her mind that after 19 years her coaching career was over.

“Because I am not one that can wake up and fake it,” Harris said. “I refuse to live a life that I am not excited about my responsibilities to impact the lives of other people, and serve them with all that I have. It’s not fair to anybody, so I had to have a little look in the mirror like, what is next? What is supposed happen now?”

After some time, she found what was next.

Harris started a career in public speaking, trying to help people in personal development through inspiration and creating her own brand called Refuse to Lose.

“Right now, the tag line, the thesis for what I am doing is to inspire the world to make adversity their advantage,” Harris said.

It’s something Harris did herself her entire career.

“As an adopted child, (I) grew up in a sexually abusive home, verbally abusive home,” Harris said. “There are a lot of unspoken wounds that a lot of us carry and we adopt toxic behaviors.

“To watch your mother die, to not win basketball games, to be viewed as something that you are not, to be criticized by your players, by your boss, by the newspaper, or whoever, there is a certain level of discomfort that comes with that and I want to help people with that.”

Harris now speaks to groups, businesses, and teams, but she makes sure to take time for herself.

“Today I have strategies and tools that I implement every single day to make sure that I am aligned, and inspired to take on the next task,” Harris said. “And if I get punched in the mouth trying to do that, that I have the courage to get back up. That’s what people need to hear.”



