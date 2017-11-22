Hoggard’s Lloyd Jarreua named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Lloyd Jarreua is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior running back carried the ball 11 times for a season-high 130 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings 63-20 victory over South View second round of the playoffs.

What is more amazing is that Jarreua has been hobbled with a knee injury for almost half the season.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.