NCHSAA High School football 3rd round playoff schedule

All games start at 7:30
4A
Heritage at Hoggard
3AA
Cape Fear at New Hanover
2AA
Randleman at East Duplin
2A
Wallace-Rose Hill at Northeastern
Southwest Onslow at East Bladen
South Columbus at Reidsville
