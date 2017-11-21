NCHSAA High School football 3rd round playoff schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NCHSAA High School football 3rd round playoff schedule

All games start at 7:30

4A
Heritage at Hoggard

3AA
Cape Fear at New Hanover

2AA
Randleman at East Duplin

2A
Wallace-Rose Hill at Northeastern
Southwest Onslow at East Bladen
South Columbus at Reidsville 

