Wilmington Fur Ball raises $22,000 for animal advocacy

The Wilmington Fur Ball raised $22,000 for animal advocacy earlier this month.

On November 4, those who attended the Wilmington Fur Ball and MasquerAID were there to support and aid animal rescue groups in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender County areas.

Sponsorships, ticket sales and live silent auction purchases all helped to raise the $22,000.

Adopt and Angel and Pender Humane Society, hosts of the Wilmington Fur Ball, and other rescue groups will be awarded the proceeds via a grant process beginning in January 2018.

Throughout the 12 years this event has been going on, the Wilmington Fur Ball has raised $217,375.

In just this one annual event the Wilmington Fur Ball provides funding for animal rescue groups in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick Counties.

Providing this funding allows the animal rescue groups to continue their work of pulling unwanted, abandoned, abused and homeless animals from local shelters, providing veterinary care and social skills training, and matching these pets to their "fur-ever" families.

