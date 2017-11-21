City Council to allow helicopter tours to continue in Wilmington

Wilmington City Council voted Tuesday night to continue to allow helicopter tours to take off from inside city limits, but added restrictions for business operators.

Council voted to allow tours in light industrial and airport industrial zones in the city with the condition that the applicant must submit a flight plan.

All permits will be issued for a single day, with the exception of two day permits during Riverfest and the Azalea Festival. Operators would be limited to 12 permits each year.

Councilman Kevin O’Grady says this still does not address the main issues of the tours and believes the tours do not fit into the comprehensive plan. He made a motion to pass an ordinance banning the tours altogether, which did not pass.

Councilman Neil Anderson says the revision is a good compromise, and allows the business to continue with limitations.

"It closes it down to the number of days, they have to get a permit, they have to file a flight plan, they can only takeoff and land in certain districts, so yes I think it drilled it way down," he said, "I don't want anyone taking off or landing over anyone's home either."

Anderson added that the city can choose to deny a permit if an operator does not comply with restrictions, and council can revisit the ordinance if needed.

The revision comes after city council decided to delay the decision made on this topic in early October.

At Tuesday's meeting Council unanimously passed a resolution to ultimately expand affordable housing options in Wilmington. Councilman Earl Sheridan said the resolution that could mean incentives for developers who include affordable options.

"There are different incentives that we can use like density bonuses and various other types of things to get them to get them to include some workforce or affordable housing," Sheridan said.

The resolution will only deal with city-owned property. Sheridan says the city will still need to do more, but he's glad to see Council taking steps to address the problem.

