UNCW men's basketball team gearing up for Thanksgiving holiday

The UNCW men’s basketball team will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday together as a team.

The team is headed to Savannah, Georgia to face Loyola Chicago and Valparaiso on Friday and Saturday in the Savannah Invitational.

“We are going to practice in the morning and then eat a meal, and then get on the bus to Savannah” said UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath.

Instead of being around family the Seahawks will be together, bonding as a team.

“Just to be together on the holidays, when they can’t be around their family, they will be around each other. And hopefully a nice weekend” said McGrath.

McGrath’s Seahawks have started the season 2-1, and he believes he has plenty of be thankful for.

“These guys have been really, really good to coach” said McGrath. “I can’t say that enough, and being at UNCW has been really fun.”

He’s already noticed a difference between being a head coach, and his days as an assistant.

“I haven’t been as stressed walking to a game, and maybe that’s because I am more comfortable because I can call the shots. I am thankful that I haven’t been as stressed.”

