Police officials said they have a "person of interest" after a Marine from Jacksonville was shot to death in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.

Police officials said they have a "person of interest" after a Marine from Jacksonville was shot to death in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.

911 caller in Marine's shooting death: 'I just used lethal force on an intruder of my business"

Two 911 calls released by New Hanover County officials have offered up new details regarding the shooting death of a Marine in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning.

Edwin Estrada, 27, of Jacksonville, was shot and killed in the 200 block of North Front Street around 6:15 a.m., according to Wilmington police.

A caller to 911 reported that he shot a man he thought was trying to break into his business.

"I just used lethal force on an intruder of my business. I need emergency personnel here – an ambulance and some police officers," the caller said

"Is someone hurt?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes, someone is dead. I have one person down," the caller added.

"Are they for sure dead?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yeah, they’re not responsive," the caller stated. "I’ve taken their vitals and tried to do emergency first aid. He’s down."

The dispatcher later asked the caller what happened prior to the shooting.

"So you came into the business and what was he doing there?" the dispatcher asked.

"He was beating my door. I thought it was this palm tree branch and I went to open the door.." the caller said.

Officers arrive at the scene and the caller goes to meet them.

A second 911 caller claims to have heard at least two gunshots go off during the shooting.

"I do believe I heard two gunshots right out on Water Street," the caller said. "We have one of our doors open and it was literally pow, space, power. Right at that sequence."

Dispatch logs indicate ShotSpotter, the city's gunfire detection system, recorded at least two gunshots at approximately 6:07 a.m. near the 200 block of North Front Street.

Wilmington police have released very few details regarding the deadly shooting. In a Tuesday morning news release, officials claim to have a "person of interest" in the case, however, no charges have been filed. Police did not release the name of that person.

"We do want to ease any concerns as this was an isolated incident," explained Jennifer Dandron, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department.

Estrada was a CH-53 helicopter mechanic assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29 in New River, according to Captain John Roberts with the Second Marine Aircraft Wing.

Estrada, originally from Los Angeles, joined the Marines in 2014 and was promoted to corporal in July 2017.

Roberts said they are working with the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local law enforcement to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.