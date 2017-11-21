Brunswick County Judge awarded Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award

A Brunswick County native received a huge honor Tuesday.

Brunswick County Judge Ola Lewis received the Attorney General Josh Stein's Dogwood Award Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, these awards are given to honor North Carolinian's who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.

Judge Lewis has served as an Assistant District Attorney, District Court Judge and Superior Court Judge.

During her time in these various roles she has created several problem-solving courts in Brunswick County including Drug Treatment Court, DWI Treatment Court, Domestic Violence Treatment Court, and Sex Offender Accountability and Recovery Court (SOAR). In addition to all of those, she also initiated the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force.

“It is my distinct honor to highlight the work Judge Lewis is doing in Brunswick County,” said Attorney General Stein. “Today’s awards are a celebration of these people and their ideas – but it’s also a charge for all of us to continue to do more, keep innovating, and keep fighting for the thousands of North Carolinian's struggling with addiction.”

Judge Lewis was unable to attend the ceremony today so Senator Bill Rabon accepted the award on her behalf.

