WRAAP teams up with the food bank to help families in need

Wilmington's Residential Adolescent Achievement Place & Wilmington's Branch is teaming up with the NC Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC to distribute food items to help families in need for the holiday.

Food items will be distributed at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to noon on a first come basis. Participants are asked to bring a photo ID and personal shopping bag.

Last year nearly 15,000 pounds of food were distributed to families in need.

