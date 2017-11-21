Citizen recognized by WPD for saving two lives

Drew Leadman received a citizen honoree award from the Wilmington Police Department last week for saving two people after their car crashed into a pond.

On September 11, 2017 a car crashed into a pond on Darlington Ave. in front of Leadman’s office.

Leadman said he saw the whole thing happen and immediately sprang into action.

“I jumped in the water and felt for the door handle,” Leadman said. “Pulled the back door open first. There was a woman in the back seat, her head was just barely sticking out of the water. I grabbed her, pulled her out.”

The woman then told Leadman that the driver of the car was still trapped inside.

Leadman pried open the front door, saw the man’s hand and pulled him out of the car to safety.

He found out later that the two didn’t know how to swim.

While they were still on the scene of the incident, Leadman said the woman he pulled out of the vehicle came up to him and gave him a big hug.

Leadman doesn’t see himself as a hero for what he did. He just believes he was just in the right place at the right time.

“I think it’s probably what anybody would do, given the opportunity,” Leadman said.

Leadman said he doesn’t like recognition and didn’t want to attend the WPD awards ceremony but his family and friends convinced him to go.

“I don’t like recognition at all, but family and friends convinced me that I should come and so I’m here,” Leadman said. “And it was very nice. It feels really nice to be recognized by the police. It’s wonderful.”

