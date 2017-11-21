Worker dies after being hit by bulldozer in North Carolina

A worker at a North Carolina landfill site has died after being hit by a bulldozer.



WITN-TV in Greenville reports the state Department of Labor says it has opened an investigation into the death of 48-year-old Gary Sigmon of Denver in Lincoln County. The department said Sigmon was employed by Earnhardt Grading of Stanley.



Officials say Sigmon was a spotter for dump trucks at the landfill on U.S. 301 south of Whitakers in Nash County on Monday.



According to officials, Sigmon ran into the path of the bulldozer after he saw a truck dumping in the wrong location and tried to stop it. The officials said the bulldozer operation didn't see the man.



The state says it will take three to four months to complete its investigation into the incident.



