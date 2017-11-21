First Act: 'The Greatest Gift' is based on one family's story about a generous donation

Zach Hanner highlights his wife’s wonderful and noble example of generosity in a new play set in the season of giving.

Hanner, the writer and director of The Greatest Gift, said the show is inspired by his wife’s donation of a kidney to her brother. The play opens Nov. 17 at TheatreNOW.

He said author Clyde Edgerton, whose work has also made it to the stage at TheaterNOW, gave him the encouragement to write the story.

“Clyde has written so wonderfully about members of his own family and I was inspired to try to search with my own life for stories that I thought would be interesting on stage,” Hanner said. “This story was something that happened several years ago. My brother-in-law had developed an autoimmune disease and my wife after a number of years of his health declining gave him a kidney for years ago. I mined that for not just a general story but for the whole idea of a Christmas show that's all about giving and giving something that's more precious than any tangible gift.”

The show follows the characters over three Christmases.

For tickets and show times, click www.theatrewilmington.com or call 910-399-3669.

Please note, the show is for mature audiences, as some adult language and drug references are in the play.

