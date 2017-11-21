Pine Valley Library groundbreaking to be held next week

The Pine Valley Library will break ground on Wednesday, November 29 at 11 a.m. (Source: New Hanover County Government)

A new library is coming to New Hanover County soon.

The Pine Valley Library will break ground on Wednesday, November 29 at 11 a.m.

The library's new location will be at 3802 South College Road in Wilmington, replacing the existing Myrtle Grove Library.

It will have more parking and expanded space for learning resources, library programs and services and community meetings.

“The Pine Valley Library will be a community-focused destination,” said Library Director Harry Tuchmayer. “It will have outdoor learning areas, be accessible through the Cross-City Trail, and have the latest advances that will appeal to library patrons of all ages.”

According to the New Hanover County Government, the new library will be 19,541 square feet and it will serve nearly 115,000 residents who live within five miles of the location.

Vines Architecture designed the new building. They designed it with the idea of being a flexible, interactive library space in mind. Bordeaux Construction Company was selected to build the library.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Parking will be available at the site with overflow parking a the neighboring Walgreen's.

Library services will continue at the Myrtle Grove location until the the Pine Valley Library opens.

The Myrtle Grove site is expected to be sold, with proceeds helping to fund the new branch.

The new library is expected to be completed in early 2019.

Learn more about the future Pine Valley Library here.

