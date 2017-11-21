Hoggard alum returns to promote Naval Academy

Maddie Maguire returned to Hoggard High School on Monday morning to fulfill what she calls a passion project. (Source: WECT)

Maddie Maguire returned to Hoggard High School Monday morning to fulfill what she calls a passion project.

“To be able to see the students in the place I was only a few years ago is definitely a good reminder of where I came from," Maguire said.

The Third Class Midshipman at the Naval Academy and former student body president at Hoggard was chosen to participate in a special program at the Naval Academy.

While most cadets at the school stay over the Thanksgiving Break, Maguire was picked to return home and promote the Naval Academy to students across Wilmington.

“It really has been a huge change in my life for the better, and I wouldn’t want anyone to miss the opportunity because they weren’t aware of it," Maguire said.

Maguire said she wasn't always interested in going to the Naval Academy, but a family connection made her reconsider.

“My grandfather was the class of 1964, so I kind of grew up with the Naval Academy and have exposure to it," she said.

Right now only about 25 percent of midshipman are females. Maguire said she wants to help expose more girls to the school and hopes those statistics will change.

“Enlisted sailors and marines should be lead by people that can relate to them, so I think it is really important that women start envisioning themselves in leadership positions," she said.

Maguire also visited Coastal Christian High School and New Hanover High School during her visit.

