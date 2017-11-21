There is no way to prove need: How food banks decide who gets food

food banks in the area are stocking up with goods, but it isn't always easy to decide who needs the food the most. (Source: WECT)

With the holiday season just around the corner, food banks in the area are stocking up with goods, but it isn't always easy to decide who needs the food the most.

WECT looked into just how food banks make that decision after a comment was left on our Facebook page saying, "I am going to the food bank gonna cost nothing thank you suckers"

Beth Gaglione, Wilmington Branch Director for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, said their facility doesn't actually deal with individuals directly.

"The only folks that come here to make withdrawals of food are our partner agencies," said Gaglione. "These are organizations that we work with all year long. They have a hunger relief mission that goes all year long."

Gaglione said the food bank relies on their partners to make sure the food is distributed to those who need it most.

"There is no way to prove need, and so we trust," she said.

One of the food bank's partners, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, does ask its customers to self-disclose their income and provide them with basic information. Mother Hubbard Cupboard also limits the number of times a family can come to the center to once a month.

Gaglione said the possible shame someone feels when entering a food distribution center deflects many would be scammers.

"Humbling is the best word," said Gaglione. "I think for a lot of people it is also demoralizing and really challenging to put yourself out there. When someone takes the time to put themselves in a food pantry line or a hot meal line, we are making the assumption that the need is real."

Gaglione said she hopes that if someone was thinking about abusing the food bank, then they would think about the people they are hurting.

"You don't know what the face of hunger looks like, and I don't either," she said. "It could be your next door neighbor. If you would ever think of taking from that person, then I would say to look around and really think twice about what that face of hunger looks like."

