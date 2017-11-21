Attorneys examine the opioid epidemic through a legal lens

Attorneys and other community members gathered Tuesday afternoon at a county building in downtown Wilmington to discuss the opioid epidemic’s impact nationally and in New Hanover County from a legal perspective. (Source: WECT)

Attorneys and other community members gathered Tuesday afternoon at a county building in downtown Wilmington to discuss the opioid epidemic’s impact nationally and in New Hanover County from a legal perspective.

The event, titled “The View from Ground Zero: CLE on the Opioid Epidemic,” was put on by the Coastal Women Attorneys, a chapter of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys.

Topics covered include the history of opioids, national and local epidemic impacts, and recommendations for action.

One lawyer in attendance said she hoped to learn more about how opioid abuse impacts child custody.

“I have school age children, so when I found out Wilmington was the heroin capital of the nation, it obviously got my attention,” said Helayne Levy, an elder law attorney dealing with the aging community and those with special needs.

“This affects all of us. I have many clients whose adult children are addicted to opioids," Levy continued.

Presenters included Judge J.H. Corpening, II, Chief District Court Judge, 5th Judicial District, Dr. Joseph Pino, M.D., MHA FAAP, FACP, Director, UNC School of Medicine Wilmington Campus, New Hanover Regional Medical Center; Olivia Herndon, Director of Continuing Education-Operations and Outreach, Southeast Area Health Education Center (SEAHEC)

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.