Space heater appears to be cause of Whiteville fire

Fire officials say that an electric space heater appears to be the cause of an overnight fire in Whiteville.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 113 E. Webster St. at approximately 1 a.m. and could see heavy flames showing upon their arrival.

Two men in the residence were able to get out of the building prior to fire crews arriving.

Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder said that the fire appears to have originated in one of the bedrooms and that one of the residents was taken to Columbus Regional for smoke inhalation. While Lowder didn't have an update on the man's condition as of Tuesday morning, he said the victim was ambulatory and stable when he left the scene.

