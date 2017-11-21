Man accused of assaulting son with baseball bat

A man is accused of assaulting his son with a baseball bat.

George Nobles was arrested Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was booked under a $5,000 bond.

According to an incident report, the assault took place at a home in the 3100 block of Old Stake Road in Chadbourn at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials said that Nobles is the father of the victim, Justin Holmes, 23.

There is no word on the extent of Holmes' injuries.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.