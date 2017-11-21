Brunswick Co. drug bust nets almost 500 bindles of heroin, half a kilo of cocaine

A Shallotte man is behind bars after a bust by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Drug Enforcement Unit nets 475 bindles of heroin and a half a kilo of cocaine.

According to officials, Danell Lamont McNeil, 33, was taken into custody Monday night and charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McNeil was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The NC Division of Community Corrections assisted the sheriff's office in McNeil's arrest.

According to online records with the NC Department of Public Safety, McNeil was serving 18 months probation after he was convicted in Randolph County in 2016 of carrying a concealed weapon.

