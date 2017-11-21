Victim's face slashed during robbery

A man's face was slashed during an armed robbery on North Seventh Street Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

The victim told Wilmington police officers that he was walking in the 500 block of N. Seventh St. at approximately 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by a man who demanded money.

When the victim refused, the suspect slashed him across the face with a bladed instrument.

The suspect then took money from the victim's pockets before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered a severe cut from his ear down to his chin. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

WPD officials said that the suspect may have been driving a newer model Range Rover.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

