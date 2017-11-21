Man threatens clerk with golf club in gas station robbery

The man threatened a clerk with a golf club before stealing the cash drawer at a Wilmington convenience store Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police said a man threatened a clerk with a golf club before stealing the cash drawer at a Wilmington convenience store Monday night.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, a man entered the Han-Dee Hugo's at 1746 Carolina Beach Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

When the clerk turned back around after getting the cigarettes, the suspect was waving a golf club and demanded the till.

The employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene heading toward Burnett Boulevard.

Officials said the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt, an orange construction vest, a construction hat, and sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.