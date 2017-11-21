Legally blind physical therapy assistant is one of 2017's 'Healthcare Heroes'

One of those winners is Patrick Lockamy, a physical therapy assistant at NHRMC Rehabilitation Hospital. Lockamy was honored in the community outreach category. (SOURCE: WECT)

Six New Hanover Regional Medical Center employees earned the title of "Healthcare Hero" in November at the Greater Wilmington Business Journal 2017 Health Care Heroes event.

One of those winners is Patrick Lockamy, a physical therapy assistant at NHRMC Rehabilitation Hospital. Lockamy was honored in the community outreach category.

Lockamy has worked at NHRMC for more than 18 years. He's also legally blind, and said he has difficulty seeing objects more than 8 feet in front of him.

His vision difficulties began when he was just 11 months old. "I had detached and perforated retinas in both eyes," said Lockamy. Medical procedures helped restore his vision, but scarring over time resulted in vision that Lockamy described as "jagged."

"It’s almost like trying to put a jigsaw puzzle together, and there’s pieces missing," said Lockamy about his vision.

But he doesn't let this disability slow him down one bit. In fact, he works 10-hour days caring for more four to five patients, two sessions each.

“All my life I’ve known I wanted to be some sort of caregiver," said Lockamy. “When you see [patients] achieve that goal and they start walking for the first time, or they realize, 'Well, I’m not gonna be bound to a wheelchair for the rest of my life,' and they have that realization that their life is not limited, that really amps me up, that makes me so excited."

One of his team members said his dedication to the community is highly evident. “Particularly in our community, Patrick has stepped up, he’s a strong community advocate," said Tammy Bartley.

Outside of work, Lockamy volunteers with the Cape Fear Disability Council, WAVE Transit, Human Resources for the Blind North Carolina, advocacy with the County Commissioners, and City of Wilmington Traffic Engineering. Through this volunteering, Lockamy mentors others facing vision difficulties.

“Patrick is a mentor and active advocate for reducing barriers and improving life for those with disabilities,” according to a press release.

"The only visual limitation that I believe I have is the barriers that other people put on me," said Lockamy. "Because they don’t give me the credence or the credit of what I can do, of what I know I can do.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.