Price for Park Ave. path much higher than originally expected

A multi-use path along Park Ave. in Wilmington will come at with a much higher price than originally expected.

The Wilmington City Council will vote on a resolution during Tuesday night's meeting that would reward the $491,437.50 contract to S&C Construction, LLC.

While a PARTF grant will pay for some of the project, council members also will vote on an appropriation of $283,522 to the Streets and Sidewalks Capital Projects Fund to cover the rest of the cost.

The half-mile long path will be 10 feet wide and will run from Empie Park to Audubon Blvd. The path will include two pedestrian bridges.

During Monday's agenda meeting, council member Charlie Rivenbark questioned why the cost of the path had increased so dramatically from what city staff said was originally projected to cost approximately $300,000.

Staff told council members that the original estimate was submitted for the grant from concepts without engineering designs. The path was originally designed to be further away from the right of way but was moved closer to the road to avoid utility issues and the removal of trees. Due to this, work on storm drainage will increase.

A second phase of the project, which will be put out for bid next year, will extend the multi-use path from Audubon Blvd. to Kerr Ave.

