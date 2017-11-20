11-year-old killed in Columbus Co. crash

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a car accident in Columbus County on Monday afternoon.

According to Trooper Baxley with the State Highway Patrol, Joshua Chay Porter, 11, died in a two-vehicle wreck at US 701 and Peacock Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Baxley said the car Porter was riding in, a 1998 Chevy Cavalier driven by his mother, Crystal Matthews, was traveling west on 701 when a 1999 Dodge pickup truck driven by Camarino Barron ran a stop sign and hit the Chevy in the passenger side. Porter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Matthews and Barron were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Barron is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

