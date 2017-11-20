Not sure which wine to serve with Thanksgiving dinner? Help is a hashtag away

Get help picking the right wine for your holiday gathering. (Source: WECT)

Not sure which wine to pair with turkey dinner?

Don’t worry; #TheWineLine is here to help.

From now until the end of the year, you can have your own personal sommelier.

Greg Lambrecht, who founded Coravin, a wine preservation opener, said wine experts will provide virtual wine lessons including tips, recipes and advice. Simply ask your question on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and include #TheWineLine.

“We thought that we could reduce any wine-related anxiety that people may have about picking wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or that they're going to bring over to a family event or to a friend,” Lambrecht said.

He said for those who want to pair wines with turkey, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are the best. He also recommends a dry Riesling from Austria or Australia.

Lambrecht said he is also a fan of Beaujolais.

“They are inexpensive and wonderful,” he said.

Lambrecht said to plan to serve between three and four different glasses per person.

He said if you are visiting someone for the holidays, you can’t go wrong with taking a Cabernet or Chardonnay for your traditional wine lover.

For those who are more adventurous, Lambrecht said he would take Beaujolais, Syrahs from Washington State, Pinot Noirs from Oregon or a French Sancerre.

“There has never been a greater variety of wine available than today and at really great prices,” he said.

