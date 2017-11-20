Builder chosen for Oak Island Pier

A locked fence prevents people from going onto the Oak Island Pier earlier this year. (Source: WECT)

A builder has been chosen to rebuild the Oak Island Pier.

Mayor Cin Brochure said that at Monday night's Town Council meeting, a decision was made to award a $1.79 million contract to T-D Eure Marine Construction of Morehead City.

Inspectors shut down the pier earlier this year after Hurricane Matthew damaged the structure last October. The town received $1.5 million from the Golden Leaf Foundation and $300,000 from Coastal Area Management Act to help in the rebuilding efforts.

Town Manager David Kelly said construction could begin in December on the 880-foot structure. The construction contract is for 180 days.

