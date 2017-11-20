Traffic snarled after crash on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge

A one-car crash on the drawbridge has stopped traffic to and from Wrightsville Beach. (Source: WECT)

A one-car accident involving an SUV brought traffic to a standstill on both sides of the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge Monday.

Pictures from the scene show the SUV on its roof on the drawbridge.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said a vehicle pulled out from Airlie Road and the SUV swerved to miss it, resulting in the rollover.

There is no word on how many people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

WECT will provide more details as soon as they come into our newsroom.

