Castle Hayne man shot and killed by passenger while driving in Florida

A Castle Hayne man was shot and killed by his passenger as he was driving on I-95 in Jacksonville, Florida early Sunday morning

According to WJXT, Steven Shawn Grady, 26, of Castle Hayne, was traveling north on I-95 around 3 a.m. when his front seat passenger, Tyrell Brown, 32, woke up, pulled out a gun, and shot Grady in the head.

Police said a passenger in the back seat managed to get control of the vehicle, which hit several objects, before crashing at the Union Street exit.

Officers arrived at the scene and were forced to hit Brown several times with a stun gun before he was taken into custody, WJXT reported. Brown was transported to the hospital for his own safety.

Police said the trio were returning to North Carolina from Orlando and had been smoking a street drug known as "Loveboat," which is marijuana dipped in formaldehyde or PCP. The witness in the back seat said Brown had several bad reactions to drugs in the past.

Brown was charged with murder in Grady's death.

