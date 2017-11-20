Don't let your Thanksgiving dinner turn into a disaster. (Source: WECT)

There are more home fires reported on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

James Jarvis with the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about Thanksgiving safety.

Here are some of the important safety tips he highlighted:

Make sure your smoke alarms are working before you start cooking.

Keep young children and pets at least three feet away from the stove.

Don't wear loose clothing or sleeves that dangle while cooking.

Don't let pot handles stick out from the stove, keep them turned inward.

If deep-frying a turkey, keep your fryer outside the house and away from buildings and other flammable materials. Do not overfill it with oil.

If you're cooking on the stove or using a fryer, never leave them unattended. If you're simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food, check the oven regularly.

Keep anything that can catch fire - pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains — away from your stove, oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

Make sure to turn off stoves, ovens, fryers and other appliances when finished using them. Set timers to keep track of extended cooking times.

Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving the home to make sure all stoves, ovens, and cooking appliances are turned off.

IF A COOKING FIRE OCCURS If a pan catches fire, don't move it. Slide a pan lid or cookie sheet on top of the pan to put out the fire. Turn off the heat. Keep the lid on the pan until it cools. Never try to stop a grease or oil fire with water – it will fuel the fire.

If something catches fire in the oven, keep the door closed. Call 9-1-1 so firefighters can make sure the fire didn't spread to the walls. If a fire occurs in the microwave, keep the door closed and unplug the microwave if you can. Don't use it again until a repairman checks it.

If the kitchen catches fire, make sure everyone gets out and call 9-1-1 when outside. Once outside, stay out. Never go back inside a burning building.

