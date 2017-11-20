Riverfront Park hosting holiday tree lighting Friday

The City of Wilmington Christmas tree lighting in 2015. (Source: WECT)

Take a break from your post-Thanksgiving shopping to see the holiday tree lighting at Riverfront Park on Friday.

The annual downtown tree lighting festivities are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting itself planned for 6:25 p.m.

Members of the Downtown Business Alliance will be serving coffee and hot chocolate and vendors will sell arts and crafts at a holiday marketplace.

Santa Claus and carolers will also be on hand.

