Counterfeit $50 bills used in Elizabethtown

Pictured is a person suspected of using counterfeit $50 bill in Elizabethtown over the weekend. (Source: Elizabethtown Police Department)

The Elizabethtown Police Department wants merchants to be on the lookout for someone using counterfeit $50 bills.

A Facebook post said the person passed the counterfeit bills over the weekend and that they look and feel real and even pass as good bills when marked with a pen.

The bills have a light-colored ink and so far they all have the same serial number: MB14412075B.

If you have any information on the person suspected of using the counterfeit money, call the Elizabethtown police at 910-862-3125.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.