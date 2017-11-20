Social Shutout: Is being blocked on Twitter violating your rights?

President Donald Trump's Twitter account seems to make national headlines every day. Often his tweets can be viewed as crude, crass and controversial - tweets many people have an opinion about. (Source: WECT)

President Donald Trump's Twitter account seems to make national headlines every day. Often his tweets can be viewed as crude, crass and controversial - tweets many people have an opinion about.

"It's a case a lot of people are watching very closely," said Jonathan Jones, Director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition.

Jones says the case revolves around your first amendment rights. He says citizens who want to voice their opinion on Twitter to a man they elected into office simply can't. A case that could result in a lawsuit.

"One of the things social media shares a lot of characteristics with is in the law we call it a traditional public forum," said Jones.

Earlier this year, seven people blocked by the President's @realDonaldTrump account filed a lawsuit in conjunction with the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. They stated: Trump had slashed their First Amendment rights by blocking their access to speak freely in a public forum.

And that blocking happens in the Cape Fear region as well.

On Twitter, there are two ways to end a conversation. You can either block to end all communication on both sides or you can mute so only you know you can't see what the other person is saying.

Jones says if governments, public officials, and public organizations block or mute you on Twitter that could violate your right to free speech.

"In a traditional public forum, the government can't limit somebody based on speech or content. They can only do so based on volume of speech or time of speech, but they can't say we don't like your content so we aren't going to accept it," Jones explained.

We found many organizations aren't accepting what you want to say to them. For instance, New Hanover County Schools currently have 25 blocked user accounts. A spokesperson says they were blocked due to vulgar or threatening language. Many of the users blocked on New Hanover County Schools are students.

New Hanover county's government page is currently blocking seven users, but a county spokesperson could not elaborate as to why.

The City of Wilmington has two blocked users, citing vulgar language as the reason. The City of Wilmington unblocked one of the users after we asked for their blocked accounts stating that they noticed vulgar language on their page had ceased.

"Some of the government agencies would tell you what they have created is a limited government forum which would entitle them to some controls over whether or not people can post or respond on their pages, but I think that's debatable," Jones said.

Jones says the lawsuits like the one against the President are happening all over the country. In July, a federal judge in Virginia ruled a local politician committed a cardinal sin under the first amendment for simply blocking a constituent.

"All of the cases that have been handled so far have been handled at the trial court level and have not made it to appeals court. That is important because we don't have a ruling from an appeals court that can say this is the state of the law," stated Jones.

Jones said the Supreme Court will likely decide the case, but elected officials and city accounts need to be open and transparent, as he believes these current cases are just the beginning.

"More likely than not this is going to come out in favor of the citizens, that this is a place where the government has to tolerate speech it doesn't like," he said.

Copyright 2017 Fox Wilmington. All rights reserved.