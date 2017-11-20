First at Four Recipe: 'Fall In' = Moscow Mule with an autumn twist

'Fall In' from Oaklee Distilling. (Source: Oaklee Distilling)
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -
Lee Browne from Oaklee Distilling Company, based in Wendell, North Carolina, shared a recipe for a cocktail that is a perfect starter for your Thanksgiving gathering. Oaklee partnered with Carolina Beach’s Surfhouse to create the recipe.
Browne said the drink is a fall-time twist on the Moscow Mule.
“Fall In” Cocktail
In a 12 oz. Collins Glass, add the following:
-1.5 oz. Boots Vodka Troop Strength
-Bar spoon Domaine De Canton
-3/4 oz. Lime Juice
-1 Dash Angostura Bitters
-2 Dashes Barkeep Apple Bitters
-Pack with ice
-Top With Blenheim Red (Hot) Ginger Ale
-Garnish with Apple Slices
