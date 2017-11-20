ILM adding non-stop flights to Chicago and DC

Representatives prepare to speak at a news conference Monday announcing new United flights out of Wilmington International Airport. (Source: WECT)

Daily non-stop flights between Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Chicago and Washington, DC, will begin on April 9, 2018.

According to a news release, United Airlines will service the two new routes between ILM and O'Hare (ORD) in Chicago and Dulles (IAD) in DC. Two flights will be offered daily each to ORD and IAD.

“They say that a growing airport is a sign of a growing community," Julie Wilsey, ILM airport director, said a Monday afternoon news conference.

Wilsey said ILM officials spent about four years trying to get United Airlines to land in the Port City.

“In courting United, we identified Wilmington as the largest revenue market in the United States that did not have United in its network,” Wilsey said.

Airport officials said the new partnership was possible thanks in part to a $750,000 federal grant obtained in 2013, the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) Grant.

“ILM will waive landing fees, and waive some of their rent costs for the first couple years to help them get this service to break even or better," Wilsey said.

Billy King with Wilmington Business Development said flights to Chicago and Washington, DC, are a huge boon to local businesses.

“Direct flights with the clients we work with are one of the first things they ask about," King said. “They’re always looking for convenience and direct flights because time is money to these clients.”

“We are thrilled to add Wilmington to our global route network and we look forward to making United the first choice for customers traveling from Chicago and our Washington, D.C. hubs,” United Vice President of Domestic Network Planning Grant Whitney added in a statement. “Our new flights enable customers to make convenient connections to many more United destinations beyond our Chicago and Washington-Dulles hubs.”

Tickets are available for purchase and travelers can check availability between ILM and ORD or ILM and IAD at www.united.com.

