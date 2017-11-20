Residents in Castle Hayne community frustrated with mail service

Neighbors say they've been getting the runaround from the US Postal Service for over a year.

After receiving a notice their dirt road wasn't fit for mail delivery, they fixed it, but that was just the beginning.

Most of the residents who live in the Velva Drive community of Castle Hayne are elderly. Many have major medical issues, so getting their mail takes time.

That simple task is now a wild goose chase for Velva Drive resident Joyce Benton and her seven neighbors.

"We got a notice that the road is needing some work," Benton said. "It's a typical dirt road. It's got potholes in it. We fixed it, no problem."

That was over a year ago. Benton and her neighbors teamed up and spent $3,500 to fill in the potholes.

Then came another notice claiming the postal carrier was almost hit by a resident, and they needed to move their mailboxes off the road they just fixed to nearby Oakley Road.

"So all of us started moving our boxes," Benton said.

But then....

"The Postal Carrier said, 'Oh no, I'm not delivering your mail on Oakley Road. It's dangerous. There is a blind curve,'" Benton said.

Fed up, Benton and her neighbors called and even visited the post office to try to comply, but before long another letter came stating the road is still impassable and they can pick up their mail in Rocky Point, which is 13 miles away in Pender County.

"We have jumped through every hoop that they have said," Benton stated.

The letter says they can buy a PO Box, or once again move their boxes back to Velva Road and they will allow residents to pick up their mail for the next 30 days at the Rocky Point Post Office.

"This mail is our property," Benton said. "It's not the property of the post office and when we have done all that we know to do to do as they have asked and they still won't give us our mail, we have to chase it."

WECT reached out to the postmaster in Pender County, who then directed us to the public affairs unit for the USPS. They sent us this statement about the Velva Drive issue:

It's the policy of the Postal Service to make every reasonable, safe attempt to deliver mail. In areas where the Postmaster deems it unsafe, mail deliveries can be curtailed. In this case, the unleveled surface of Velva Drive is often concealed by rain, presenting a hazard.



We originally asked customers to move their mailboxes to Oakley Road. After additional thought, we decided moving the mailboxes to the top of Velva Road would be the safest location. We appreciate the customers who moved mailboxes to the new, safe location.

