Whiteville band member earns All-America honors

A Whiteville High School marching band member was honored at a school assembly Monday as a 2018 U.S. Army All-American.

Evan Allen is on his school's color guard team. Band director Emmanuel Ross nominated Allen and a few other band members, but Allen was the only one chosen by the Army.

"Evan is really talented," Ross said. "He has a very special quality when it comes to dancing and color guard work so I wanted him to be able to put that on the national stage if he could."

According to the All-American representatives, Allen is one of 125 high school marching band members across the U.S. chosen from millions who apply.

After he was nominated, Allen had to send in videos of himself and the band performing.

"I was really nervous because I knew so many other really talented kids were going to audition so I didn't really get my hopes up," Allen said. "But I was like, 'I can go for it.'"

When he found out he was chosen, Allen couldn't believe it.

"I was scrolling through my phone and the email popped up and I clicked on it," he said. "It said, 'Congratulations' and I just started crying I was so excited."

"It's awesome because it's a small town and we don't get a lot of recognition sometimes," Ross added. "But to be able to have such huge recognition on a huge scale is pretty awesome for us and our students."

Ross was also honored as one of 40 high school band directors chosen to go to the All-American Band Directors Academy.

Allen will perform with the Army All-American marching band at the US Army All-American Bowl football game in January. Ross gets to go to the game as well.

Allen hopes to attend New York University and study dance performance after he graduates high school.

