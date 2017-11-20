Former Hammerhead Mark Briggs named United Soccer League coach of the year

The United Soccer League has named Real Monarchs SLC’s Mark Briggs the league coach of the year.
The former Wilmington Hammerheads coach help lead Real Monarchs to the USL regular season championship.
Real Monarchs finished with 67 points, five points more than second-place San Antonio. Briggs’ club also set a USL regular-season record with a nine-match winning streak.
Briggs beat out Louisville City FC’s James O’Connor for the award.
