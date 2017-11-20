ECU's Trevon Brown named AAC co-offensive player of the week

The American Athletic Conference has named East Carolina wide receiver Trevon Brown the league’s co-offensive player of the week.

The former New Hanover standout shares the honor with ECU teammate and Pirate quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Brown set an ECU and AAC single-game record with 270 receiving yards to help the Pirates to a 48-20 win over Cincinnati on Saturday in Greenville. The Wilmington native had nine receptions and scored twice.

On the season, Brown has 53 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

ECU will close out the regular season on Saturday when it travels to Memphis.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.