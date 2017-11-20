WANTED: Suspect sought in Brunswick Co. break-ins

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking and entering and larceny.

James Walker Harvell, 25, of Shallotte, is facing three charges of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of larceny of a firearm.

Harvell is 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Harvell's whereabouts should call Det. Liles at 910-880-5756 or call 911.

