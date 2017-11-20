Kure Beach town hall complex to undergo expansions

A new construction project will begin in Kure Beach on the existing town hall complex site in mid-December 2017. (Source: WECT)

The plan is to expand the existing town hall building to add office and storage space and renovate the existing police and fire stations for future use by police staff and build a new fire station next to the town hall complex.

Officials expect the project to take about 10-12 months to complete.

The front entrance to the town hall site will be fenced with no access while construction is underway. Additionally, the fire station will only have access to Seventh Avenue.

Other offices will relocate to construction trailers located in the Fort Fisher Recreation Area at the south end of town.

The mailing address for the town of 117 Settlers Lane will not change and current phone numbers will remain the same.

