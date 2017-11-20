Only a handful of dates left for Enchanted Airlie this year - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

You are running out of time to grab a ticket to one of the area's most popular attractions during the holidays.  

All of the weekend dates for Enchanted Airlie, held annually at Airline Gardens, are sold out and only a handful of days during the week are still available.

Currently tickets for both the 5pm and 7pm showings on the following dates are still up for grabs:

  • December 13th
  • December 14th
  • December 18th
  • December 19th
  • December 20th

The annual event features thousands of lights, refreshments and a visit with Santa Claus. 

