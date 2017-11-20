Council to consider a lower speed limit for Airlie Road

The current speed limit on Airlie Road could be changing. (Source: WECT)

You may need to heed your speed on your next trip to Airlie Gardens.

A group of citizens living along Airlie Road have signed a petition to lower the speed limit on that strip of pavement to 25 miles per hour. Wilmington City Council is expected to take up the proposal at its Tuesday night meeting.

The road takes you to the Wilmington landmark, Airlie Gardens, but also is a cut through to Wrightsville Avenue.

City staff is recommending approval of the lower speed limit, but in guidance to council members it is noted that police will be needed in the area to enforce the lower limit.

