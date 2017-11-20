Council approves a lower speed limit for Airlie Road

The current speed limit on Airlie Road could be changing. (Source: WECT)

You will need to heed your speed on your next trip to Airlie Gardens.

A group of citizens living along Airlie Road signed a petition to lower the speed limit on that strip of pavement to 25 miles per hour.

Neighbors say the petition was signed by more than 30 people due to safety concerns.

On Tuesday, Wilmington City Council passed the ordinance to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour.

The road takes you to the Wilmington landmark, Airlie Gardens, but also is a cut through to Wrightsville Avenue.

In guidance to council members it is noted that police will be needed in the area to enforce the lower limit.

