NHC commissioners see need for new school in RiverLights development

Commissioners in New Hanover County unanimously voted Monday morning to make a formal request to Newland Communities, the developer of RiverLights, to set aside 15 acres for the site of a future school to be built in the area.

This move comes less than two weeks after the New Hanover County Board of Education approved a resolution acknowledging a need for a new elementary school in the new development area along River Road.

Under the original agreement for RiverLights, the developer agreed to set aside land for a future school upon the request of the county and the school board.

The joint resolution with New Hanover County allows the school system to work with the developer to identify a suitable site for the school and develop preliminary budgets and a projected timeline.

Funding for the project has not been decided on, according to the resolution.

