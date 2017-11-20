Repaving work affecting several Wilmington roads starts Monday

Officials with the city of Wilmington said crews will begin work Monday to install stormwater improvements in several locations along Peachtree Avenue and 39th Street.

The work is expected to take place over the next two week, then the roads will be repaved.

Following the resurfacing of 39th Street and Peachtree Avenue, stormwater improvements and new pavement will be installed on Audubon Boulevard and Floral Parkway.

While work is underway there will be some intermittent lane closures, however two-way traffic is expected to be maintained at all times. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Residents are asked not to park on the roadway during construction. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times. The project is expected to be complete early next year.

This project is part of the city’s five-year plan to make repairs to streets and other public facilities.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.