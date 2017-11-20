Video game characters can influence teens' bad habits

In one study, 42% of video games reviewed contained tobacco images, but only eight percent of those had tobacco-related content descriptors. (Source: NPN)

It’s projected that advertisers will spend up to $7B by 2019 on ads in video games, but there is also unbranded placement that has some experts concerned. A report tallied up the number of games that contain smoking as a character option.

Some let you know on the label, but some don’t. Like the car-stealing video game Marina Spriggs’ teenage son Joe loves to play. Since the game is rated M for mature, and he’s not 17, she did her research.

“I'm smart enough to know to talk to my child about the content that's in there,” Spriggs said.

But she was surprised about one option in the game.

“I had no idea that the game contained smoking at all,” Spriggs said.

“People should know that the smoking depictions have the potential to drive behavior,” Dave Dobbins, COO of the anti-tobacco group Truth Initiative, said.

He says there is scientific evidence that exposure to smoking in movies can influence teen smoking.

“I think we can feel comfortable that the same results would happen if we followed a longitudinal cohort of people who are exposed to smoking in video games,” Dobbins said. “One big difference, though, you’re not just passively watching. Sometimes you actually are the character who’s smoking.”

Truth Initiative showed a group of teens smoking scenes in a variety of games and asked them if the smoking would influence their behavior.

“I think having their favorite character smoking definitely can affect whether or not they become smokers later in life,” one unidentified teen said.

All of the games the kids looked at were rated “M” for mature. Some contained the tobacco marking, and some did not.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board said: “The ESRB uses over 30 different descriptors,” so “it should not be surprising to find the tobacco content descriptor may not be included for titles that are rated ‘M’ (mature) for ages 17 and older.”

The group stresses that games rated ‘T’ for teen or lower are assigned the tobacco label, but Truth Initiative wants all games containing tobacco to be marked ‘M’ and to be clearly labeled with tobacco markings.

The American Cancer Society says it wants stronger controls on the industry and strongly assumes video games have an effect on youth behavior. The group says conducting more studies on the effects of tobacco depictions in video games is important.

